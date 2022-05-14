bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

A number of research firms have commented on BPOSY. UBS Group lowered their price target on bpost NV/SA from €7.35 ($7.74) to €5.80 ($6.11) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered bpost NV/SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded bpost NV/SA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. ING Group downgraded bpost NV/SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on bpost NV/SA from €9.00 ($9.47) to €8.50 ($8.95) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS BPOSY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.32. The company had a trading volume of 298 shares, compared to its average volume of 215. bpost NV/SA has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.12.

bpost NV/SA ( OTCMKTS:BPOSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. bpost NV/SA had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 5.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that bpost NV/SA will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.32%.

bpost NV/SA Company Profile

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to consumers, businesses, and government in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Mail & Retail; PaLo N. Am.; and PaLo Eurasia. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

