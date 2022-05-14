BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) & Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Critical Comparison

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) and Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of Green Thumb Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and Green Thumb Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas $227.68 million 1.76 $58.96 million $1.23 5.24 Green Thumb Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has higher revenue and earnings than Green Thumb Industries.

Profitability

This table compares BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and Green Thumb Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas 33.71% 30.79% 19.83% Green Thumb Industries N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and Green Thumb Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas 0 0 0 0 N/A Green Thumb Industries 0 0 8 0 3.00

Green Thumb Industries has a consensus target price of $47.80, suggesting a potential upside of 264.33%. Given Green Thumb Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Green Thumb Industries is more favorable than BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas.

Summary

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas beats Green Thumb Industries on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (Get Rating)

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning. The company has 17 farms in 6 Brazilian states and 1 farm in Paraguay with a total area of 223,551 hectares of own lands and 51,747 hectares of leased lands. It also imports and exports agricultural products and inputs; purchases, sells, and/or rents properties, land, buildings, and real estate in rural and/or urban areas; provides real estate brokerage services; and manages third-party assets. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About Green Thumb Industries (Get Rating)

Green Thumb Industries Inc. engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands. The company distributes its products primarily to third-party retail stores, as well as sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 73 retail stores in the United States. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

