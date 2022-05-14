Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75 billion-$3.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.80 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Brinker International from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.47.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $34.18 on Friday. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $65.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.17 and a 200-day moving average of $37.59.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.11). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,373 shares in the company, valued at $9,254,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $42,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,255. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 18.9% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 66,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 121.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 30,009 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 6,819,300.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 68,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 68,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Brinker International by 653.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 39,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International (Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.