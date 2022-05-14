British American Tobacco’s (BATS) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($44.38) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,750 ($46.23) to GBX 3,675 ($45.31) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($46.85) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($38.22) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,783.89 ($46.65).

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of BATS stock opened at GBX 3,429 ($42.28) on Wednesday. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of GBX 2,507.50 ($30.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,456.50 ($42.61). The company has a market capitalization of £78.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,246.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,013.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84.

In related news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 8,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,294 ($40.61), for a total transaction of £278,573.58 ($343,451.58). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14 shares of company stock valued at $46,081.

British American Tobacco Company Profile (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.