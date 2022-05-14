Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) to announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Brixmor Property Group posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BRX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.46.

Shares of BRX traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,294,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,081. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $27.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 97.96%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $125,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,445.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,304,900 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 205.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

