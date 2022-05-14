Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is an internally-managed REIT. It acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties. The company’s diversified portfolio consist healthcare, restaurant, office and retail property. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.06. Broadstone Net Lease has a twelve month low of $18.96 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.21%.

In related news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $86,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,942,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,698,000 after acquiring an additional 269,047 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,260,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,953,000 after buying an additional 1,772,235 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 9.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,867,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,244,000 after buying an additional 1,071,012 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,362,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,592,000 after acquiring an additional 638,386 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 862.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

