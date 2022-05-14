Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.04

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.04 and traded as low as $1.25. Broadway Financial shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 165,551 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Broadway Financial in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Broadway Financial ( NASDAQ:BYFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 0.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its position in Broadway Financial by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 2,264,083 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 397,787 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,882,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 711,808 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,112,714 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 31,051 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 77,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,645 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 24,177 shares in the last quarter. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

