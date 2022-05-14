Brokerages Anticipate BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.35 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BlackRock Capital Investment.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 115.90% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $12.18 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

BKCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ BKCC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.95. The company had a trading volume of 492,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,279. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.16. The stock has a market cap of $291.27 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.56. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 57.97%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,317,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,387,000 after acquiring an additional 177,330 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 19.0% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 624,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 99,656 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 22.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 562,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 104,874 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 525,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 78,188 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 59,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

