Brokerages Anticipate Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.60 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) will announce $30.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.44 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $23.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $126.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $116.09 million to $134.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $155.94 million, with estimates ranging from $127.83 million to $172.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.03. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 279.96% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

In related news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc purchased 1,478,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,789,780.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,051,348 shares in the company, valued at $180,513,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,718 shares of company stock worth $33,648. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 584.7% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,580,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,478,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,298,000 after buying an additional 4,557,902 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 739.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,635,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,519,000 after buying an additional 3,202,527 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 15,986.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,023,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,543,000 after buying an additional 3,005,165 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $10,772,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCPH stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,250. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $11.47. The stock has a market cap of $682.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.41.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

