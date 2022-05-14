Brokerages Anticipate Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to Post $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Invesco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.50. Invesco reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invesco will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $3.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Invesco.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.82.

In related news, CAO Terry Vacheron acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,110.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 250,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.46 per share, for a total transaction of $5,866,454.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,459,690 shares of company stock worth $181,140,834. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its position in Invesco by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 45,473,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718,084 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Invesco by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,286,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,547 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,849,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Invesco by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,980,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $875,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,479,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 26.32%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

