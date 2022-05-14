Brokerages Expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Will Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) will report $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the highest is $1.43. Armstrong World Industries reported earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $5.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.61 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 1,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $129,825.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,990.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,420,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,589,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth $28,331,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,506,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 165.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,459,000 after purchasing an additional 81,275 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AWI traded up $0.94 on Monday, hitting $83.18. 232,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,345. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.65. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $79.64 and a 1-year high of $118.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.81 and its 200 day moving average is $100.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 22.89%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

