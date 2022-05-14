Brokerages Expect Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.45 Million

Brokerages predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) will report sales of $143.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $197.00 million and the lowest is $117.00 million. Black Stone Minerals posted sales of $58.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 145.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year sales of $529.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $406.50 million to $776.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $601.02 million, with estimates ranging from $486.00 million to $720.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Black Stone Minerals.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.39). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 36.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,942,000 after purchasing an additional 918,817 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 29.8% in the first quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,555,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,935,000 after purchasing an additional 356,737 shares in the last quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP grew its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 45.0% in the first quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 1,454,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,577,000 after purchasing an additional 451,104 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,274,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 873,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 21,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSM traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.97. The company had a trading volume of 399,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,460. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.37. Black Stone Minerals has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $16.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.69%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 168.75%.

About Black Stone Minerals (Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Stone Minerals (BSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.