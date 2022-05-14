Brokerages Expect Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) to Post $0.02 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.02. Casa Systems posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.42 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.71%. The company had revenue of $64.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

CASA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

Shares of CASA traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.07. The company had a trading volume of 840,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,496,555. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.87. Casa Systems has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Casa Systems by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 83,713 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Casa Systems by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Casa Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

