Brokerages Expect Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to Announce $0.85 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) will report $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.88. Novo Nordisk A/S also posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Novo Nordisk A/S.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVO. Citigroup raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $563.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,693,000 after buying an additional 108,520 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after buying an additional 10,221 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

NVO stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,484,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.77. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $78.71 and a fifty-two week high of $122.16.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.741 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.05%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

