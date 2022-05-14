Brokerages Expect Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) to announce $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Pembina Pipeline posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pembina Pipeline.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PBA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

PBA stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.17. 1,171,259 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,139. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day moving average of $33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.44%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,216,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,648,000 after acquiring an additional 518,045 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 411.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 26,725 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,184,000. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.