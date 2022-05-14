Brokerages Expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) to Announce $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.57. Red Rock Resorts posted earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 81.97%. The company had revenue of $401.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RRR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Macquarie lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.56.

Shares of RRR traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.39. 827,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,167. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.72. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $35.78 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 2.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 880,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,747,000 after acquiring an additional 18,672 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 15.5% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 80,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,782 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 221.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 68,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 46,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 215.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 30,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 21,128 shares in the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

