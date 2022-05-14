Brokerages Expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to Announce $0.80 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $1.20. Southwest Airlines posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 328.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $5.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.72) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LUV shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,854,746 shares of the airline’s stock worth $222,347,000 after purchasing an additional 104,191 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 21.6% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 93,978 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 16,722 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,289 shares of the airline’s stock worth $131,047,000 after purchasing an additional 84,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 94.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 182,299 shares of the airline’s stock worth $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 88,749 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LUV traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,144,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,995,411. The company has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $63.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

