Brokerages Set Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Target Price at $8.13

Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.13.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.80 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. HSBC cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCO. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 196,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 47,827 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 426,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 1.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,208,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,425,000 after purchasing an additional 34,270 shares during the period. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCO traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.96. 670,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,960. Arcos Dorados has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $8.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average of $6.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The firm had revenue of $777.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 26th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.08%.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

