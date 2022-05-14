Brokerages Set Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) PT at $118.50

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMWYY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €135.00 ($142.11) to €130.00 ($136.84) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €111.00 ($116.84) to €107.00 ($112.63) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of OTCMKTS BMWYY traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.92. The stock had a trading volume of 75,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,128. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.18. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $24.97 and a 1 year high of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

