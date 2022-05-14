Brokerages Set Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Price Target at $1,575.00

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,575.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BYLOF. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.58) to GBX 1,650 ($20.34) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,140 ($14.05) to GBX 1,500 ($18.49) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYLOF opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average of $20.00. Big Yellow Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.22.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

