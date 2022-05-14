Brokerages Set Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Target Price at GBX 870

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 870 ($10.73).

Several research firms recently weighed in on BOY. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.29) to GBX 800 ($9.86) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 770 ($9.49) to GBX 750 ($9.25) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.86) price target on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Dayan purchased 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 635 ($7.83) per share, with a total value of £101,600 ($125,261.99). Also, insider Daniel A. Dayan purchased 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 677 ($8.35) per share, with a total value of £199,715 ($246,227.35).

LON:BOY traded up GBX 19 ($0.23) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 637 ($7.85). The company had a trading volume of 149,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,227. The company has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 20.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 641.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 754.74. Bodycote has a 52 week low of GBX 582 ($7.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,007 ($12.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.80 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

