Brokerages Set E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Price Target at $11.83

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EONGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of E.On from €12.00 ($12.63) to €12.50 ($13.16) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of E.On from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of E.On from €11.25 ($11.84) to €12.00 ($12.63) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of E.On from €11.50 ($12.11) to €11.00 ($11.58) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of EONGY opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. E.On has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $14.18.

E.On ( OTCMKTS:EONGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.48 billion for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 14.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that E.On will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.3799 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. E.On’s payout ratio is 19.81%.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

