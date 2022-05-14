Brokerages Set Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Price Target at C$199.64

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$199.64.

Several research firms have weighed in on FNV. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$228.00 to C$227.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

TSE:FNV opened at C$175.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$33.58 billion and a PE ratio of 35.94. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of C$158.27 and a twelve month high of C$216.32. The company has a current ratio of 17.39, a quick ratio of 15.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$198.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$183.65.

Franco-Nevada ( TSE:FNV Get Rating ) (NYSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$413.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$400.86 million. As a group, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 4.9700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$201.48, for a total transaction of C$1,007,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,215 shares in the company, valued at C$9,512,689.34. Also, Director David Harquail sold 28,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$199.27, for a total transaction of C$5,590,171.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$161,577,745.58. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,553 shares of company stock valued at $11,502,552.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

