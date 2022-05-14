Brokerages Set Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) PT at $39.67

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

Separately, Truist Financial cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

KDP stock opened at $37.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.02. The company has a market capitalization of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 8,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $312,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,923,921.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $1,413,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,996,547. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $575,364,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,955,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,506,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898,701 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,944,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853,922 shares in the last quarter. 50.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

