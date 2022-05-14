Brokerages Set OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Price Target at C$3.34

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.34.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OGC shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$2.50 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

TSE:OGC opened at C$2.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of C$1.79 and a 52 week high of C$3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.91.

OceanaGold ( TSE:OGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$262.86 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that OceanaGold will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

About OceanaGold (Get Rating)

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

