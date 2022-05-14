Brokerages Set R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Price Target at $29.25

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,439,516 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $470,024,000 after purchasing an additional 465,555 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,065,094 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $108,782,000 after acquiring an additional 267,525 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,480,336 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,706,000 after acquiring an additional 239,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,395 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $86,579,000 after acquiring an additional 131,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,138,521 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $69,079,000 after acquiring an additional 596,012 shares during the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RCM stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,839,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,054. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $27.86. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.65, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.49.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $385.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.18 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.37) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that R1 RCM will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

