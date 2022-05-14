Brokerages Set Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) Target Price at $21.75

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.10.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMIC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Singular Genomics Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Singular Genomics Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

NASDAQ OMIC opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average is $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 51.57 and a quick ratio of 51.57. Singular Genomics Systems has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $33.37.

Singular Genomics Systems ( NASDAQ:OMIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMIC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Singular Genomics Systems by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 19,117.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

