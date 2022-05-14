Brokerages Set Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Target Price at $52.71

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of research firms have commented on SYF. StockNews.com began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYF traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.55. 7,334,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,524,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $32.04 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.78.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

