Brokerages Set TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Target Price at $16.44

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 1,722.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the third quarter worth about $108,000. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TAC stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.88. 408,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,739. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $12.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.57.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.61. TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -15.09%.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

