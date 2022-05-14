BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Cuts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.31.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $48.60. 5,589,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,563,991. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $47.68 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.37.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

