BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $5.86 Million Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned about 0.12% of Maximus worth $5,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Maximus during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Maximus by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Maximus by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 840 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Maximus by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,465 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Maximus by 51.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Maximus stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $64.38. The stock had a trading volume of 321,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,044. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.20 and a twelve month high of $94.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.70.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. Maximus had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMS. StockNews.com began coverage on Maximus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

