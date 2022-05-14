BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Purchases 777 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 166,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $6,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in ABM Industries by 6.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in ABM Industries by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in ABM Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in ABM Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 3,657 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $176,011.41. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,882.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Raul Javier Valentin sold 1,109 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $50,614.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,337 shares in the company, valued at $654,340.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,140 shares of company stock worth $1,141,717 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABM traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.29. 522,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,947. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.71%.

About ABM Industries (Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.