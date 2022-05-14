BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 1,490 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned approximately 0.17% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $214,000.

In related news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 9,975 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $882,288.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAWW stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.07. 446,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,889. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.63. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $97.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

