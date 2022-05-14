BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 350 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,161 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.29. 2,077,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $212.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.19. The company has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.