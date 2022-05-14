BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 378 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,191 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded up $11.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $497.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,337,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,248. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $554.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $534.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $375.50 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.79.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

