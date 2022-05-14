BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 525 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 140,236 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,068,000 after purchasing an additional 40,536 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in American Financial Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Shares of AFG stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.07. 383,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,988. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.96. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.57 and a 1-year high of $152.29.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.84. American Financial Group had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $8.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $2.00. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.