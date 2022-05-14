BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 798 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,693 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co owned about 0.08% of SouthState worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SouthState by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,871,000 after purchasing an additional 133,023 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SouthState by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of SouthState by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState during the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of SouthState by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

SSB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.54.

In other news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 4,950 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $420,849.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,470 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total value of $120,760.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,831 shares of company stock valued at $667,280. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SSB traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.40. The company had a trading volume of 289,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,442. SouthState Co. has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $93.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.81.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $347.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

