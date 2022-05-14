BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Trims Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.71. The company had a trading volume of 661,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,383. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.07. The firm has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

APD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.86.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

