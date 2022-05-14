BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Trims Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.56.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,068,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,104,116. The company has a market capitalization of $65.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.12. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

