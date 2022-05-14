BTIG Research Cuts Model N (NYSE:MODN) Price Target to $38.00

Model N (NYSE:MODNGet Rating) had its price objective cut by BTIG Research from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MODN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Model N from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Model N from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.80.

Shares of Model N stock opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. Model N has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $39.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Model N (NYSE:MODNGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $135,695.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,036.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Selig sold 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $43,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,524 shares of company stock worth $655,889. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Model N in the first quarter worth $395,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 28.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 29.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N in the third quarter worth $412,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

