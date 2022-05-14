Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Buckle from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday.

BKE stock opened at $32.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.20. Buckle has a fifty-two week low of $29.90 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.21. Buckle had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $380.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Buckle will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Buckle by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 20,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Buckle by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Buckle by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

