Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bumble Inc. is the parent company of Badoo and Bumble, two of the world’s highest-grossing dating apps with millions of users worldwide. The Bumble platform enables people to connect and build equitable and healthy relationships. Founded by CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd in 2014, the Bumble app is one of the first dating apps built with women at the center, and the Badoo app, which was founded in 2006, is one of the pioneers of web and mobile dating products. “

BMBL has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Bumble from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Bumble from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bumble in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a hold rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bumble from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bumble from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.59.

Shares of BMBL stock traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,082,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,398. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.76. Bumble has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $61.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -364.81 and a beta of 1.60.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Bumble had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amy Griffin bought 35,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.37 per share, with a total value of $998,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bumble by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,492,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507,511 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bumble by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,285,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,123,000 after purchasing an additional 68,604 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Bumble by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,780,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,563,000 after purchasing an additional 308,158 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bumble in the 4th quarter worth about $105,635,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bumble by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,133,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,230,000 after purchasing an additional 183,496 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

