Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Bunge were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Bunge by 120.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Bunge during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Bunge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $105,472.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $1,731,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,211,716 shares of company stock valued at $126,841,509. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.56.

BG stock opened at $109.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.49. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $71.73 and a 12 month high of $128.40.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.02. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 16.60%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

