Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Buys 353,408 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,458,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 353,408 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International accounts for about 1.5% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.79% of Restaurant Brands International worth $148,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 16.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,680,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,795,000 after purchasing an additional 798,708 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,089,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $187,232,000 after acquiring an additional 56,035 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 19.7% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,856,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,765,000 after acquiring an additional 469,896 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,168,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,717,000 after acquiring an additional 39,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1,058.4% during the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,908,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $803,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,737. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.34. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.37 and a 52 week high of $70.74.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

QSR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.82.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

