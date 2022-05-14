Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,008,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 695,359 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $121,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.10.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $18,157,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,370.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,976,384 shares of company stock worth $105,795,602 over the last 90 days.

Shares of BAM stock traded up $2.28 on Friday, hitting $47.71. 2,942,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761,109. The firm has a market cap of $78.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.13 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.03.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 23.05%.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

