Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Has $171.87 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,975 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.7% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $171,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $602,624,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $574,844,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 24.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,878 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,525 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $312,315,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total value of $57,826,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 482,603 shares of company stock valued at $166,308,551. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.76.

NYSE:MA traded up $11.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $332.80. 3,533,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,700,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $305.61 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

