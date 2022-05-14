Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Has $371 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,103,006 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 43,734 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 3.6% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $370,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barr E S & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the third quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 2,777 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the third quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 894 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

FB stock traded up $7.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.62. The stock had a trading volume of 24,524,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,863,792. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.60. The stock has a market cap of $537.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.00 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $101,121.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,768 shares of company stock valued at $1,858,518 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. Wedbush reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.80.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.