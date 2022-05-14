Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Has $59.20 Million Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,295 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.93% of Colliers International Group worth $59,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

CIGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.89.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock traded up $5.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.69. 132,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,980. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.72. Colliers International Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.35 and a fifty-two week high of $158.42.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.20 million. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

