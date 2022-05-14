Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Has $79.96 Million Position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,640,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478,733 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $79,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 22.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 56.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJR stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.86. 1,310,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,973. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.63 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0767 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is presently 60.13%.

SJR has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

