Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 10,000 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $15,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 8,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 164,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,159,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,803,000 after purchasing an additional 354,609 shares during the period. 39.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$161.00 to C$163.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.71.

Bank of Montreal stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.16. The company had a trading volume of 594,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,047. The firm has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $95.37 and a one year high of $122.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.34 and a 200 day moving average of $112.30.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.049 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.02%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

